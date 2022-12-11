Dr. Barry Hendin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Hendin, MD
Dr. Barry Hendin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Engelman Health Institute4400 N 32nd St Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 482-2116
Jeffrey S Gitt DO PC3805 E Bell Rd Ste 2400, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 482-2116
Phoenix Neurological Associates Ltd.5090 N 40th St Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 258-3354
- 4 755 E McDowell Rd Fl 3, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3300
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Barry Hendin is respectful, knowledgeable, compassionate, attentive, and personable. He listens to my concerns, my goals. He shows genuine interest in my life, not only my medical conditions. He told me what he sees as his goals for me. He is an excellent communicator. He has a great bedside manner. Dr. Hendin is also caring and empathetic. He took the time to hear me. He told me what treatments he thought would be beneficial to me — without any personal favours for one treatment over the other because he is getting paid by the pharmaceutical company — and giving me options on potential treatments. He is knowledgeable about my diseases, disorders, and conditions, and the side effects that occur because of them and the treatments. I have found from my personal experiences that these are not always common qualities in Neurologist Multiple Sclerosis Specialists.
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1447239231
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Neurology
Dr. Hendin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendin works at
Dr. Hendin has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendin.
