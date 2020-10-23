Overview

Dr. Barry Hastings, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Hastings works at Greenville Surgical in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.