Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Carrollton Surgical Group157 Clinic Ave Ste 302, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 834-3336
-
2
Carrollton Surgical Group690 Dallas Hwy Ste 207A, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (770) 456-3646
Hospital Affiliations
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harris is patient, understanding, and very knowledgeable. I’ve seen him several times and each time he and his staff were friendly and explained everything very well. I have full confidence in Dr Harris.
About Dr. Barry Harris, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1912961095
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
