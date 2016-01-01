Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Hammond, DMD
Overview
Dr. Barry Hammond, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Hammond works at
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Limited To Official University Duties On1430 John Wesley Gilbert Dr Rm 3090, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2696
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barry Hammond, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1831141100
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammond accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.