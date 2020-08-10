Dr. Barry Hallner Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hallner Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Hallner Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Hallner Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA.
Dr. Hallner Jr works at
Locations
1
Lsu Healthcare Network
3601 Houma Blvd Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 412-1600
Monday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:00am - 1:00pm
2
Lsu Health Sciences Center
1542 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112
(504) 568-4890
3
Umc
2000 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112
(504) 702-3000
Wednesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Saturday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Sunday 8:30am - 5:00pm
4
Womans Hospital Anesthesiology
100 Womans Way, Baton Rouge, LA 70817
(225) 927-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hallner explained to me my issues and what needed to be done in ways I could understand. His bedside manner was exceptional.
About Dr. Barry Hallner Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1508030958
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hallner Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hallner Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hallner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hallner Jr has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hallner Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallner Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hallner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hallner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.