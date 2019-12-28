Overview

Dr. Barry Gruber, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Gruber works at Long Island Reg Arthrts/Osteo in Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.