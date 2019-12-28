Dr. Barry Gruber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Gruber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Gruber, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Locations
South Shore Comprehensive Medical Group PC500 W Main St Ste 110, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 385-5030
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From my first experience to the present, I have had nothing but wonderful care from this office. Dr. Gruber is a doctor who is patient, understanding,and so thorough. He is an expert in his field. I have been blessed to discover such a fine doctor and practice that makes the patient feel confident about their treatment.
About Dr. Barry Gruber, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology, Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gruber has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruber.
