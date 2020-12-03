See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Barry Gritz, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Barry Gritz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Fl Affil Hosps

Dr. Gritz works at Barry F Gritz MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gritz Psychiatry
    230 Westcott St, Houston, TX 77007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 869-7400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Barry Gritz, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1487635892
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Fl Affil Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barry Gritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gritz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gritz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

