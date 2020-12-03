Dr. Barry Gritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Gritz, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Gritz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Fl Affil Hosps
Dr. Gritz works at
Locations
-
1
Gritz Psychiatry230 Westcott St, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 869-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gritz?
He doesn’t push meds that aren’t necessary. We work together to come up with a treatment plan that is right for me. He’s patient and takes the time to listen.
About Dr. Barry Gritz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1487635892
Education & Certifications
- University Fl Affil Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gritz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gritz works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.