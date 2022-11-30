Overview

Dr. Barry Grames, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino, Redlands Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Grames works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Redlands, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA, Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Hemet, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.