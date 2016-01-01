Overview

Dr. Barry Gould, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gould works at New Foot Center of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.