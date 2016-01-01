See All Podiatrists in Tuscaloosa, AL
Dr. Barry Gould, DPM

Podiatry
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barry Gould, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gould works at New Foot Center of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Foot Center of Alabama
    1788 McFarland Blvd N Ste B, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 759-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dch Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Barry Gould, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669438602
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Gould, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gould has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gould accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gould works at New Foot Center of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL. View the full address on Dr. Gould’s profile.

    Dr. Gould has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

