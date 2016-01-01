Dr. Barry Gould, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Gould, DPM
Overview
Dr. Barry Gould, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gould works at
Locations
-
1
New Foot Center of Alabama1788 McFarland Blvd N Ste B, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 759-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gould?
About Dr. Barry Gould, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1669438602
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gould has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gould accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gould works at
Dr. Gould has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.