Dr. Barry Gordon, MD

Urology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Gordon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Gordon works at Ironwood Physicians, P.C. in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barry Gordon
    2450 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    AARP
    Aetna
    Ameriben
    Anthem
    Arizona Medical Network
    Arizona PHCS
    Assurant Health
    AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    ChoiceCare Network
    Cigna
    City of Mesa Health Plan
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    One Health
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr Gordon is the result of his combined experience and skill. Thorough and concise in consultation as well as delivering top notch surgical skills.
    Arlo — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Barry Gordon, MD

    Urology
    36 years of experience
    English
    1821074048
    Education & Certifications

    University MN
    University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Internal Medicine and Urology
