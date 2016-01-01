Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD is a dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. Dr. Ginsburg completed a residency at University Ala Hospital. He currently practices at Ginsburg Dermatology Center and Medical Spa and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ginsburg is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Ginsburg Dermatology Center and Medical Spa972 Montclair Rd Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35213 Directions (205) 209-4780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male

Education & Certifications
- University Ala Hospital
- Chldns Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Medical West Main Campus
- Uab Highlands
Patient Satisfaction
