See All Dermatologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD

Dermatology
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD is a dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. Dr. Ginsburg completed a residency at University Ala Hospital. He currently practices at Ginsburg Dermatology Center and Medical Spa and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ginsburg is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ginsburg Dermatology Center and Medical Spa
    972 Montclair Rd Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 209-4780

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Humana
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1790769438
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Ala Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Chldns Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Alabama School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Grandview Medical Center
  • Medical West Main Campus
  • Uab Highlands

Patient Satisfaction

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ginsburg?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ginsburg to family and friends

Dr. Ginsburg's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ginsburg

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barry Ginsburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ginsburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ginsburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ginsburg has seen patients for Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ginsburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsburg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginsburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginsburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.