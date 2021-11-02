Overview

Dr. Barry Getzoff, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.



Dr. Getzoff works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

