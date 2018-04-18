Dr. Gershuny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Gershuny, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Gershuny, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gershuny works at
Locations
James M. Dod Ph.d. Ltd.1200 Shermer Rd Ste 208, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 480-0132
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gershuny is intuitive, empathetic, and remarkably intelligent. He's not a "pharmacist" like some psychiatrists. He is conservative with prescribing meds, yet recognizes their place in treating his patients and ultimately improving the quality of their lives. Even during my 20-minute "check-in" appointments, I feel like his focus is 100% on me and what I'm saying. And he clearly stays current with all the latest treatments. I'm SO grateful I was referred to him. He is amazing!
About Dr. Barry Gershuny, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1235145954
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gershuny accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gershuny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershuny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershuny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gershuny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gershuny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.