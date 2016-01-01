Dr. Barry Garfinkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garfinkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Garfinkel, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Garfinkel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Garfinkel works at
Locations
Center For Developmental3033 Excelsior Blvd Ste 210, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (612) 922-2597
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barry Garfinkel, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1225150576
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garfinkel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garfinkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garfinkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garfinkel.
