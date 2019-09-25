- FindCare
Dr. Barry Gardner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Gardner, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Uchealth Grandview Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Gardner works at
Locations
Century Cancer Center- Colorado Springs1644 Medical Center Pt Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 247-5500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Uchealth Grandview Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
- Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?
Dr Gardner and his staff are knowledgeable, compassionate and caring. They provided an absolutely positive experience in prostate radiation treatment! Grateful for the care received from this wonderful doctor and his staff!!