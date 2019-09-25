See All Radiation Oncologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Barry Gardner, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Gardner, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Uchealth Grandview Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Gardner works at Century Cancer Centers- Colorado Springs, CO in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Century Cancer Center- Colorado Springs
    1644 Medical Center Pt Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 247-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uchealth Grandview Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
  • Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Acinar Cell Carcinoma
Acute Graft vs Host Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Acinar Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acute Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Adult Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Adult Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Aggressive Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Muskuloskeletal Problems Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chondroid Melanoma Chevron Icon
Chondroma Chevron Icon
Chondrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Choriocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chromophobe Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chrondrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Lesions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Desmoplastic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Metastatic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Desmoplastic Neurotrophic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Endodermal Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Stromal Sarcoma Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Epithelial-Myoepithelial Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Epithelioid Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esthesioneuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Ewing's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ewing's Tumor Chevron Icon
Exophthalmos Chevron Icon
Extracranial Germ Cell Tumors Chevron Icon
Extragonadal Germ Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Fanconi Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fear of Noise Chevron Icon
Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Fibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Dendritic Cell Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma, Small Cleaved Cell Chevron Icon
Follicular Malignant Melanoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Functional Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Ganglioglioma Chevron Icon
Gardner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastrinoma Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Germ Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Giant Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Giant Pigmented Nevus Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Glassy Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Gliosarcoma Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Granulocytopenia Chevron Icon
Granulosa Cell Tumor of Ovary Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hairy Cell Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hand Foot and Mouth Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Heart Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemangioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hemangiopericytoma Chevron Icon
Hemianopsia Chevron Icon
Hemophagocytic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemoptysis Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatoblastoma Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hepatosplenomegaly Chevron Icon
Hip Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease, X-Linked Pseudoautosomal Chevron Icon
Hospice Care Services Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Insulinoma Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intracranial Germ Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Intracranial Tumor Chevron Icon
Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Intraocular Melanoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Joint Cancer Chevron Icon
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Kaposi Sarcoma, Classical Indolent Form Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Associated With AIDS Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Large Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma, Hereditary Multiple, of Skin Chevron Icon
Leiomyomatosis Familial Chevron Icon
Leiomyosarcoma Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukemia and Bone Marrow Failure States Chevron Icon
Leukemia Subleukemic Chevron Icon
Leukemia, Myeloid, Aggressive-Phase Chevron Icon
Leukemia, T-Cell Chevron Icon
Leukemia, T-Cell, Acute Chevron Icon
Leukemia, T-Cell, Chronic Chevron Icon
Li-Fraumeni Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lipomatous Hemangiopericytoma Chevron Icon
Liposarcoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Local Radiation Injuries Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Low-Level Radiation Exposure Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lump
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Lymphatic Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Lymphoblastic Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lymphoedema - Cerebral Arteriovenous Anomaly Chevron Icon
Lymphoid Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma of the Bone Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Brain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, AIDS-Related Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell, Immunoblastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Small Cleaved-Cell, Diffuse Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndromes Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Head Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mass
Mediastinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma-Astrocytoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Gastric Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phyllodes Tumor Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Malignant Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sinonasal Undifferentiated Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Supraglottic Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
T-Cell Lymphoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Transitional Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Transitional Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Urachal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
