Dr. Barry Garcia, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.
Vero Orthopedics1155 35th Ln Ste 100, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-2330Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Primary office801 Wellness Way Ste 100, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 388-9510
- Sebastian River Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I saw Dr. Garcia after I fell coming down from a mountain summit in CO. His nurse, Nicole, was very welcoming and was able to get me in with short notice. After leaving I had further questions and requests and Dr. Garcia’s staff went above and beyond to help straighten things out with the pharmacy and help me get some relief from a month of being in pain. I will continue to work with Dr. Garcia to resolve this issue and any other issues I may have in the future.
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Allegheny College
