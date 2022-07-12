Overview

Dr. Barry Garcia, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Vero Orthopaedics/Vero Neurology in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.