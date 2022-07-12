See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Barry Garcia, DO

Sports Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Garcia, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Garcia works at Vero Orthopaedics/Vero Neurology in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vero Orthopedics
    1155 35th Ln Ste 100, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 569-2330
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Primary office
    801 Wellness Way Ste 100, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 388-9510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bursitis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bursitis

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Barry Garcia, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427104850
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Allegheny College
