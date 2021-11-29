Overview

Dr. Barry Galitzer, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Galitzer works at Skin Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Contact Dermatitis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.