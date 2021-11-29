Dr. Barry Galitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Galitzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Galitzer, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Galitzer works at
Locations
-
1
SkinCenter6550 N Federal Hwy Ste 320, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 500-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galitzer?
Excellent doctor! Front office is friendly and efficient. Doctor takes an appropriate amount of time and is friendly.
About Dr. Barry Galitzer, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1437243888
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galitzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galitzer works at
Dr. Galitzer has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Contact Dermatitis and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galitzer speaks French and Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Galitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.