Dr. Barry Fung, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barry Fung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Fung works at The Eye Institute of Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA with other offices in Los Altos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Eye Institute of Silicon Valley
    2449 S King Rd Ste 10, San Jose, CA 95122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 238-1978
  2. 2
    4906 El Camino Real Ste 206, Los Altos, CA 94022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 967-7834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Floaters
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Floaters

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 24, 2020
    I really don't know what to say, many thanks, you are the greatest doctor I have seen!
    Joanna — Jun 24, 2020
    About Dr. Barry Fung, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225079205
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fung has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

