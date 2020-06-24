Overview

Dr. Barry Fung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Fung works at The Eye Institute of Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA with other offices in Los Altos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.