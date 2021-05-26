Dr. Barry Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Freeman, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Freeman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
-
1
Westfield Medical Group505 E Broad St, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 232-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
Dr Freeman has been my primary care physician for more than 25 years. I am confident that he provides me with excellent medical care. He is highly proactive, providing outstanding preventive care and early diagnosis. He diagnosed a suspicious growth in my thyroid which was then successfully treated. He makes sure I go for regular colonoscopies, sends me for calcium scores to ensure good cardiac health, sends me for bone density scans, ensures I go for annual mamograms and gyn exams, ensures my vaccinations are up to date, and does very comprehensive bloodwork and urinalysis on me annually. Dr Freeman will always see me quickly for illnesses and makes it as easy as possible for me to get my prescriptions filled. I could not hope for a better primary care doctor than Dr Barry Freeman.
About Dr. Barry Freeman, MD
- Hematology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1760577761
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.