Dr. Barry Ford, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Ford works at Little Rock Family Prac Clinic in Little Rock, AR.