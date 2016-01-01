Dr. Fleischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Fleischer, DO
Overview
Dr. Barry Fleischer, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fleischer works at
Locations
Santa Maria Specialty Health Center300 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barry Fleischer, DO
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleischer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleischer works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischer.
