Dr. Barry Firstenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firstenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Firstenberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Firstenberg, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Firstenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Grapevine1631 Lancaster Dr Ste 230, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 251-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Firstenberg?
I have been seeing Dr. Firstenberg for years...so all I am going to add is that he has done a great job for a long time I will continue to visit him for as long as he is willing to see me.
About Dr. Barry Firstenberg, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1215939764
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firstenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firstenberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firstenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firstenberg works at
Dr. Firstenberg speaks Mandarin.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Firstenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firstenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firstenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firstenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.