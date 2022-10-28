Overview

Dr. Barry Firstenberg, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Firstenberg works at Champaign Dental Group in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.