Dr. Barry Finkelstein, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barry Finkelstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Endoscopy Place PC2425 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 881-7990
Premier Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine111 Galway Pl Ste 300, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-9500
Premier Ortho/Sprts Med1255 Broad St Ste 201A, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 842-2100
Premier Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine3196 Kennedy Blvd Ste 3, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 770-1600
I had surgery performed by Dr. Finkelstein on 12/1/21, he had to remove a bone and insert two screws on my big toe. It has been a week and I must say little to no pain. Prior to the surgery he explained in detail the entire procedure. After the surgery he provided me with his personal cell phone number in case I needed to get in touch with him. His team at ACES was phenomenal, and his staff in the Bronx provides excellent service. THANK YOU DR FINKELSTEIN ! HIGHLY RECOMMEND !
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1841221470
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finkelstein speaks Hebrew.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
