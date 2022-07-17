Dr. Barry Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Feldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Feldman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Feldman works at
Locations
-
1
Los Padres Specialty Center116 S Palisade Dr Ste 104, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
During a medical crisis for my husband in CCU at MRMC, Dr. Feldman was kind, considerate and gave me as much time as I needed to understand what was going on.
About Dr. Barry Feldman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1083672653
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Feldman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feldman speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.