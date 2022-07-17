See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Barry Feldman, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barry Feldman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Feldman works at Los Padres Specialty Center in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Los Padres Specialty Center
    116 S Palisade Dr Ste 104, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

Jul 17, 2022
During a medical crisis for my husband in CCU at MRMC, Dr. Feldman was kind, considerate and gave me as much time as I needed to understand what was going on.
— Jul 17, 2022
About Dr. Barry Feldman, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 27 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1083672653
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barry Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feldman works at Los Padres Specialty Center in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Feldman’s profile.

Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

