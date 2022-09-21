Dr. Barry Faust Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faust Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Faust Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Faust Jr, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Faust Jr works at
Locations
Faust Interventional Pain4500 Clearview Pkwy Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70006 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor of the seemingly hundreds I see.
About Dr. Barry Faust Jr, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
