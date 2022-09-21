See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Metairie, LA
Dr. Barry Faust Jr, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Faust Jr, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Faust Jr works at Faust Interventional Pain in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Faust Interventional Pain
    4500 Clearview Pkwy Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2022
    The best doctor of the seemingly hundreds I see.
    William Holshouser — Sep 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barry Faust Jr, MD
    About Dr. Barry Faust Jr, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366673626
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Faust Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faust Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faust Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faust Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faust Jr works at Faust Interventional Pain in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Faust Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Faust Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faust Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Faust Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faust Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faust Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faust Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

