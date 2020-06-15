Dr. Barry Eppley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eppley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Eppley, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Eppley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Locations
- 1 12188A N Meridian St Ste 325, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 706-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
ABSOLUTELY GREATFUL FOR DR EPPLEY & ALSO STAFF THEY REALLY GO OUT OF THERE WAY FOR YOU LOV THEM
About Dr. Barry Eppley, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington Center / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eppley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eppley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eppley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Eppley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eppley.
