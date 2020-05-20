Dr. Barry Eppinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eppinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Eppinger, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Eppinger, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their residency with Coney Island Hospital
Dr. Eppinger works at
Locations
Kidney Care Of Morris County131 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eppinger is a man of his word. He said he'll do his best getting my dads health on track and he did it. Forever grateful!
About Dr. Barry Eppinger, DO
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1336233956
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital
