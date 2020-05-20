Overview

Dr. Barry Eppinger, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their residency with Coney Island Hospital



Dr. Eppinger works at Kidney Care Of Morris County in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.