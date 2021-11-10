See All General Dentists in Rochester, NY
Overview

Dr. Barry Enterline, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rochester, NY. 

Dr. Enterline works at Western New York Dental - W Ridge in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    W Ridge
    1524 W Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 480-7165
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • Connection Dental
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • EBSO, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Healthplex Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • NovaNet
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Solstice
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 363 ratings
    Patient Ratings (363)
    5 Star
    (209)
    4 Star
    (84)
    3 Star
    (50)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 10, 2021
    I have been with Western New York dental when it was Q Dental all of my life. My mother used to take me when I was a child. I am now 41 years old and I enjoy coming to this dental office.
    About Dr. Barry Enterline, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1376676866
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

