Overview

Dr. Barry Eibschutz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Eibschutz works at Barry Eibschutz, MD in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Temporal Arteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.