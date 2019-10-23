See All Ophthalmologists in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Barry Edison, DO

Ophthalmology
4.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Edison, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Edison works at Dr. Barry J Edison in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ and Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barry J. Edison D.o. PC
    10 Industrial Way E Ste 102, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 477-1177
  2. 2
    Del Negro & Senft Eye Associates
    100 Drum Point Rd, Brick, NJ 08723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 477-7190
  3. 3
    Invision Eyecare
    1 Highway 70, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 905-5600
  4. 4
    192 Jack Martin Blvd Unit B4, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 477-1177

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 23, 2019
    i had ptosis of eyelid surgery done by Dr. Barry Edison. If anyone needs any type of eyelid surgery you will be blessed to have it done by Dr. Edison. He is an expert in this field and you could not find anyone better. And to top it all off he is the nicest guy. He is very caring and will spend as much time as possible to make surgery is done correctly. Thank you Dr. Edison. Joan C
    — Oct 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barry Edison, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447283510
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

