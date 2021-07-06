Dr. Barry Dubner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Dubner, MD
Dr. Barry Dubner, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Coral Springs Office3000 N University Dr Ste K, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 752-2630
Skin and Cancer Associates Llp1460 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 752-7552
Dermatology Consultants of South Florida7800 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 116, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 742-0306
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Hands down one of the most skilled and compassionate physicians I have had the pleasure to know Always a smile takes his time and answers all questions He has been treating my family for years. I have referred many to him and all tell me he was fantastic. If you need a dermatologist look no further. Dr Dubner world class
- University of Miami Hospital
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Dr. Dubner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubner has seen patients for Hidradenitis, Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.