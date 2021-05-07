Dr. Barry Dorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Dorf, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Dorf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream.
Locations
Barry S Dorf MD Facg20 W Lincoln Ave Ste 201, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 872-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dorf is very friendly and professional. He gives a thorough examination and gives a detailed explanation of his findings. He does not rush and he listens to what is bothering the patient Basi, is a wonderful, caring nurse who is efficient and friendly at the same time. She gives every test with care and ease and is truly a dedicated nurse.
About Dr. Barry Dorf, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorf has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dorf speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorf.
