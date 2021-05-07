See All Gastroenterologists in Valley Stream, NY
Dr. Barry Dorf, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Barry Dorf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream.

Dr. Dorf works at BARRY S DORF MD in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barry S Dorf MD Facg
    20 W Lincoln Ave Ste 201, Valley Stream, NY 11580 (516) 872-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Long Island Jewish Valley Stream

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dysentery
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Ischemia
Intestinal Obstruction
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Aetna
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Connecticare
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MagnaCare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    May 07, 2021
    Dr. Dorf is very friendly and professional. He gives a thorough examination and gives a detailed explanation of his findings. He does not rush and he listens to what is bothering the patient Basi, is a wonderful, caring nurse who is efficient and friendly at the same time. She gives every test with care and ease and is truly a dedicated nurse.
    Cathy Fabrizio — May 07, 2021
    About Dr. Barry Dorf, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English, Arabic
    1255436499
    Education & Certifications

    Li Jewish Med Center
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Dorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Dorf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorf has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorf on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

