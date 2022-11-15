Overview

Dr. Barry Donner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Donner works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.