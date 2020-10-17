Overview

Dr. Barry Degregorio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Degregorio works at NW Gastroenterology Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.