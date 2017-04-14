Overview

Dr. Barry Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at University Medical Group Cardio in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.