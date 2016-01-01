See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Barry Dashefsky, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Dashefsky, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Dashefsky works at The Pediatric Specialty Center at Saint Barnabas in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    The Pediatric Specialty Center at Saint Barnabas
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 408, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7308
  2. 2
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7307

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Dehydration
Bladder Infection
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Dehydration
Bladder Infection

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Dehydration
Bladder Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Giardiasis
Gonorrhea Infections
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Strep Throat
Stye
Sunburn
Swine Flu
Syphilis Infections
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Barry Dashefsky, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003980467
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Internship
  • New England Medical Center-Boston (Massachusetts)
Medical Education
  • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barry Dashefsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dashefsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dashefsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dashefsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dashefsky works at The Pediatric Specialty Center at Saint Barnabas in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dashefsky’s profile.

Dr. Dashefsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dashefsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dashefsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dashefsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

