Dr. Cukor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Cukor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Cukor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Locations
Gastro Health - Annapolis621 Ridgely Ave Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-4887
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is fantastic and tells you what you need to hear. I have recommended him to many people.
About Dr. Barry Cukor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1316115595
Education & Certifications
- Gi Fellowship At The University Of Texas Southwest Medical Center
- Tulane University Med Ctr
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tufts University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cukor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cukor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cukor has seen patients for Constipation, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cukor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cukor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cukor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cukor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cukor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.