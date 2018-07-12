Overview

Dr. Barry Conlan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Conlan works at Springforest Family Physicians in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.