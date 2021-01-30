Dr. Barry Concool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Concool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Concool, MD
Dr. Barry Concool, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Clarkson Eyecare, 876 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561, Thursday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Clarkson Eyecare, 8050 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL 32566, Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:30pm (Tuesday-Thursday 8:00am - 5:30pm)
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
The staff was very professional, and followed Covid protocol. I felt comfortable during both the consult and the Lasik surgery. The surgery itself went fantastic, no pain and the Dr Concool talked me through every step of the process.! Before I was nearly blind but now I can see 20/15!!! This is by far the best thing I have every done.
About Dr. Barry Concool, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215060736
Education & Certifications
- American Soc Cat Refract Surgery
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Nassau University MC SUNY Stony Brook
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Concool has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Concool accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Concool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Concool works at
Dr. Concool speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Concool. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Concool.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Concool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Concool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.