Dr. Barry Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Sherbrooke, Fac Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Associates in Cardiovascular Disease LLC211 MOUNTAIN AVE, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 467-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I started as a patient with Dr. Cohen thirteen years ago, when I was only 32 years old. I suddenly had a stroke which resulted in a diagnosis of a heart defect. I did not have a Cardiologist at the time and met with many doctors for opinions. Dr. Cohen continues to be a personal hero of mine. He presented treatment options, helped fight insurance appeals, and maintained a calm presence I still rely on today. I highly recommend Dr. Cohen, and follow up with him regularly.
About Dr. Barry Cohen, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Smbd-Jewish Genl Hosp
- Smbd-Jewish Genl Hosp
- University of Sherbrooke, Fac Med
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.