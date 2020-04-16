Overview

Dr. Barry Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Sherbrooke, Fac Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Associates In Cardiovascular Disease in Springfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.