Dr. Barry Clark, DO
Overview
Dr. Barry Clark, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and North Mississippi Health Services.
Locations
McLeod Physician Associates/ Pee Dee Orthopaedics Associates800 E Cheves St # 480-B, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 662-5233
Pee Dee Orthopaedic Associates901 E Cheves St Ste 100, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 662-5233
Hospital Affiliations
- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Replaced knees and hips, my Hero!!!!!
About Dr. Barry Clark, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Adult Reconstruction, Texas Hip and Knee, Ft Worth Tx
- Osteo Med Ctr Texas
- Dallas Ft Worth Med Ctr
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Medical Coll Ga
- Orthopedic Surgery
