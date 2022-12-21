Dr. Barry Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Brooks, MD
Dr. Barry Brooks, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Parkland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Brooks works at
Medical City Dallas Building D7777 Forest Ln Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7790
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Brooks is an extremely knowledgeable and caring physician who takes time to inform patients about their conditions and available alternative treatments.
- Hematology
- English
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
