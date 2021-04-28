Dr. Barry Brock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Brock, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Brock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Peyman Banooni150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 550-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brock took such a great care of me throughout my pregnancy. I would recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Barry Brock, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1427060011
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brock.
