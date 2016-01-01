Dr. Breaux Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry Breaux Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Breaux Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA.
Dr. Breaux Jr works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 498-2890
- 2 180 SUTTER ST, San Francisco, CA 94104 Directions (415) 349-0850
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barry Breaux Jr, MD
- English
- 1356785356
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breaux Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breaux Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breaux Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.