Overview

Dr. Barry Brand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Brand works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.