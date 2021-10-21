Dr. Barry Boone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Boone, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Boone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Houston Physicians' Hospital.
Locations
Fondren Orthopedic Group520 BLOSSOM ST, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-9537Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Physicians' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boone?
20 years ago I had major shoulder surgery by Dr. Boone. Partially torn tendon; cut off the clavicle end to eliminate the clavicle to shoulder joint because it was too arthritic to save; bone spurs; and removed 25% of acromion because it was impinging on the tendons; all thru 4 small holes. I was back to playing tennis in 9 months and still play 2 times a week at age 65. I think the repair worked well!
About Dr. Barry Boone, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boone has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.
