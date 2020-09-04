Overview

Dr. Barry Bodie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clin Fdn



Dr. Bodie works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Urology - Skylyn in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.