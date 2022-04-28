Dr. Barry Boden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Boden, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Boden, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Germantown12850 Middlebrook Rd Ste 307, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 251-1433
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Rockville14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 350, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-1433
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always , had a respectful, professional demeanor. Explained information for understanding. Answer questions with clarity.
About Dr. Barry Boden, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184713661
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Duke University Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Haverford College
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Boden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boden.
