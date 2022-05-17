Overview

Dr. Barry Billington, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Billington works at Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.