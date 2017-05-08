Overview

Dr. Barry Billings, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Billings works at RMC Urology in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.