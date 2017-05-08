Dr. Barry Billings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Billings, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Billings, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Billings works at
Locations
RMC Urology622 LEIGHTON AVE, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 237-6717
Regional Psychiatric Services400 E 10th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 237-6717
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor
About Dr. Barry Billings, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1518936681
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Billings has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billings has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Billings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.